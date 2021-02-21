34.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

BREAKING: Six feared dead as military jet crashes…

Use Your Pen To Promote Security, Kano Information…

Kano Agro-Pastoral Project Awards Over N83. 5 Million…

COVID-19: Kano Technical Committee Taskforce Launches Home-base Care…

PHOTO NEWS

Benin not aspiring to be part of Nigeria…

Ex-President Jonathan, eminent Nigerians extol Anyim’s leadership qualities…

NCC denies allocating 383m phone lines to operators…

NHIS: Cancer patients to benefit as agency needs…

BENUE: Abuja business mogul declares for 2023 Reps

Cover

BREAKING: Six feared dead as military jet crashes in Abuja

Six persons on board a military aircraft have been feared killed after the plane crash landed in Abuja.

The six people comprised two crew members and four passengers.

The aircraft, a NAF201 B350, was said to be Minna, Niger State bound when it developed engine problem around 10:39am.

It was said to have crash landed at the final approach path of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport runway 22 around 10:48am and immediately gutted fire.

Confirming the crash, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, tweeted: “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

‘’It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

At the time of this report, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was yet to comment on the accident.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

Editor

Nigeria’s records eight COVID-19 cases total now to 232

Editor

Plateau/Kaduna: Exploring pathways to peaceful coexistence between two warring border communities

Editor

Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases rise to 131

Editor

NECO authenticates Ifeanyi Ubah’s result

Editor

US agrees to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes to Nigeria at $593m

Editor

Federal High Court disposed of over 8000 cases in out-going year

Editor

6 killed as illegal miners excavate gold in Nasarawa

Editor

ECOWAS Speaker registers position on Border Closure Feud

Editor

Insecurity: Why Buhari won’t honour NASS summon -AGF

Editor

CoronaVirus : NCDC Boss Chikwe Ihekweazu Quarantined – Health Minister

Editor

States mull N17trn loan from pension fund, SERAP alleges

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More