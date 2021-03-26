CMG launches Cross-Strait Radio and new media platform

25 C
China Media Group launches Cross-Strait Radio and new media platform “See Taiwan Straits,” March 24, 2021. /CMG

China Media Group (CMG) officially launched the Cross-Strait Radio and its new media platform “See Taiwan Straits” on Wednesday.

Nie Chenxi, director of the National Radio and Television Administration, Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, and Liu Jieyi, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, attended the ceremony.

Shen said in his speech that the future of Taiwan region lies in national reunification, and the well-being of Taiwan compatriots depend on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. He stressed that the launch of the radio platform will promote the ultimate reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Straits. 

It aims to further promote communications to the Taiwan region in a timely manner. In addition, it will make good use of the digital platform of “See Taiwan Straits,” highlighting the integration of radio and new media, according to Shen.

The Cross-Strait Radio will cover the southeastern coast of the Chinese mainland as well as the Taiwan region. It broadcasts in Mandarin for 20 hours per day. In addition, there will be four major programs, including news and commentary, life services, culture and art, as well as music and tourism.

