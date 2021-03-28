Rivers monarch regains freedom from abductors

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the release of His Royal Majesty, Dr Aaron Miller, who was abducted about one month ago.



Dr Miller who is the Okama of Ikuru in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State was kidnapped from his hometown on February 21, 2021 and taken to unknown destination.



In search of the king, the police recovered his cloths and hat in a creek and further investigation led to the arrest of one suspect who aided the security agencies to the rescue of the victim.



In a statement on Sunday, by SP Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, the release of the king was as a result of combined efforts of the Navy and police.



Omoni stated: “The Rivers State Police Command hereby confirms the unconditional release of HRM, King (Dr) Aaron Miller, the Okama of Ikuru in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.



“The Monarch was released last night at a forest in Abissa, Akuku Toru LGA, where he had been held in captivity for a month now. His release was as a result of a robust synergy with the Navy, where through collaborative efforts, both Agencies from inception, worked relentlessly and with the aid of technical assistance, among other measures led to his release.



“Recall that the Monarch was abducted on February 21, 2021 from his home town Ikuru and taken to an unknown destination. However, the Police in the wake of the incident, deployed strategically and mounted unassailable pressure on the Kidnappers. In one of such pressures, the King’s clothes and Hat were recovered at a creek, while one Wariboko Basoene was arrested. In the course of Investigation, the suspect who made useful confessions to the Police finally led the Operatives to a forest in Abissa, where the Monarch was eventually rescued, unhurt.”



Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors, the Royal father who was in a happy mood, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for his release, including the Police and others who contributed directly or indirectly to his release.

Earlier the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday who led his Officers to the residence of the Monarch, equally thanked God for the release and commended his men for the feat. He noted that on assumption of duty, he was confronted with the dastardly incident but however put in place adequate machinery to ensure the safe and unconditional release of the King and his kinsman,(the Lecturer) kidnapped simultaneously.



The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers had also last week summoned the CP to their Secretariat and charged him to redouble efforts and ensure that their Colleague was released in record time. Less than three days after the Charge, the Monarch was released and reunites with his Council Members and his family and friends.



However, the Rivers State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to ensure that the State is safe and secure with the strong pledge to tackle all manner of criminal elements headlong, while soliciting for the full cooperation and support of all and sundry in information sharing, as a panacea for crime Fighting.