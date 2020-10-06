22 C
Abuja
Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian military

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Pirates/militants operating in Nigerian waters have surrendered 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to the Nigerian military at Iwofe Waterfront, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 5 men were kidnapped on 9 May 2020 onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO by the unknown militants group in Yellow Island.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said in a press release on Tuesday that acting on credible intelligence, a joint team from Forward Operating Base Bonny, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER and troops of 146 Battalion swiftly combed the creeks in search of the kidnapped victims.

According to him, “After a thorough search and rescue operation, the gallant troops raided 4 identified sea pirates/militants hideout at Ibiakafemo, Idinkiri, Tombie and Ogboma.

“The identified camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the pirates freedom of action. Consequently, on the early hours of 6 October 2020, the pirates/militants compelled by the ongoing operation surrendered to the gallant troops and handed over the 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates at Iwofe Waterfront.

“The 5 expatriates comprising 3 Russians, one Ukranian and one Equatorial Guinean are presently at NNS PATHFINDER medical centre receiving medical attention.

Similarly, “In a related development, the joint team intercepted 2 large wooden boats laden with an estimated 350,000 litres of suspected stolen illegally refined AGO and about 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil. The stolen petroleum products have been recovered to the Base.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their resilience and encourages them to sustain the tempo against the enemies of our country. The general public is always encouraged to support the troops by providing credible intelligence that will aid the operations.”

