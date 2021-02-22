Rivers: Group sensitizes communities on governance participation

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A non-profitable organization, Relief International Africa in partnership with Women United for Economic Empowerment in sponsorship of the United Nations Democracy Fund, recently had a sensitization programme with communities in Rivers on participation in governance.



The Relief International Africa was one of the 10 partners selected from Rivers State as sup-implementing partners of Women United and Economic Empowerment Civic Education projects on strengthening democratic processes at the local Level with funds from UNDEF in five Communities in three local government area.



However, the five communities beneficiaries of the programme are; Ogale in Eleme, Bori in Khana, Bodo and Eele in Gokana and Diobu and Borikiri communities in Port Harcourt city LGAs of Rivers State.



According to Comrade Green Isaac, Lead Director of Relief International Africa, the Essence of the sensitisation was to enable citizens participate in Government and governance processes at the local government level.



He said the program gave opportunities to youth, women and traditional rulers to come together to understand how they can participate in decision making instead of relegating governance alone to elective office holders only.



He added that the programme was “an eye opener for the selected communities and members of the communities now understands what it means to participate and not to allow those who seek and win elections do their job for them.”