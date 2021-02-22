24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Police arrest 9 armed robbers in FCT

We will take the fight to our adversaries…

Bailly a good short-term solution for Man Utd…

Milan 0-3 Inter: Nerazzurri hammer title rivals in…

Dominant Djokovic beats Medvedev to win ninth Australian…

Nigerian Army commences building of 1000 housing units…

Enugu Panel on police brutality sues for cooperation…

M/Belt Forum blasts Gombe’s gov over alleged Islamist…

APC will take over Enugu state in 2023,…

No one can displace me in Osun APC…

News

Rivers: Group sensitizes communities on governance participation

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A non-profitable organization, Relief International Africa in partnership with Women United for Economic Empowerment in sponsorship of the United Nations Democracy Fund, recently had a sensitization programme with communities in Rivers on participation in governance.


The Relief International Africa was one of the 10 partners selected from Rivers State as sup-implementing partners of Women United and Economic Empowerment Civic Education projects on strengthening democratic processes at the local Level with funds from UNDEF in five Communities in three local government area.


However, the five communities beneficiaries of the programme are; Ogale in Eleme, Bori in Khana, Bodo and Eele in Gokana and Diobu and Borikiri communities in Port Harcourt city LGAs of Rivers State.


According to Comrade Green Isaac, Lead Director of Relief International Africa, the Essence of the sensitisation was to enable citizens participate in Government and governance processes at the local government level.


He said the program gave opportunities to youth, women and traditional rulers to come together to understand how they can participate in decision making instead of relegating governance alone to elective office holders only.


He added that the programme was “an eye opener for the selected communities and members of the communities now understands what it means to participate and not to allow those who seek and win elections do their job for them.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ortom Departs For US, To Participate In Trade Forum, Others

Editor

COVID-19: Provide Relief for poor Nigerians – Lawan Tasks FG

Editor

ALGON 7-man contract review Committee begins its assignment

Editor

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Editor

Engineer Sule intervenes, direct payment of salaries, pensions of LG workers, pensioners

Editor

*Nigerian governors’ failure to provide good governance responsible for insecurity, unrest in Nigeria – Group*

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

President Buhari’s statement on late Abba Kyari

Editor

Several terrorists killed as NAF jets bomb ‘S’ Region of Sambisa forest

Editor

AESID raises alarm over alleged sales of Ebonyi property in Lagos, demands probe

Editor

EndSARS killing, looting ‘ll never repeat itself, IGP vows

Editor

Lawyers drag FG to court over transfer of NDDC to Niger Delta Ministry

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More