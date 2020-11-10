Speaker ECOWAS Parliament, others chat a new path on food security, fight against Covid-19

By John Okeke

Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament) Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has been joined by experts in the sub region and other stakeholders to strategize on how to improve food security and agricultural production in order to ameliorate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the region.

This is the crux of the ECOWAS Parliament Delocalised meeting with the theme ” Agricultural Production and Food Security in ECOWAS region under Covid-19 pandemic” scheduled to begin on Tuesday November 10 in Bissau, Guinea Bissau.

The Speaker, who led a delegation of members of Parliament for a courtesy visit on the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo, at the Presidential Villa in Bissau on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s opening ceremony, said Guinea Bissau was chosen for the meeting because it is believed to be stable.

The Speaker said : “As you all are aware, Covid-19 has had very negative effects on food production, which is threatening food security in the region. So, we will have experts on Covid-19 and also experts from the Commission on agriculture that will explain to all of us especially for the benefit of the People of Guinea Bissau where we are as a region regarding food security and where we are regarding the fight against Covid-19.

” We will have the Director General of the West African Health Organization (WAHO) who is championing the fight against Covid-19 and other stakeholders who will present their expertise on behalf of the people of West Africa.”

