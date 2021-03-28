30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hijab controversy: Religious laws made for poor folks…

Sterling Bank partners with Jamub Group on agric,…

Track down attackers of Gov Ortom, Benue Councillors…

How Nigeria’s economy can work for all –…

Wike explains why he took Covid-19 vaccine quietly

Parliamentary workers strike caused by Governors’ blockade of…

Rivers monarch regains freedom from abductors

Enugu panel on Police brutality sues for peace…

Kidnap of RCCG members, 39 students in Kaduna…

Nigeria Sunrise Newspaper: Non-indigenous staff sues Taraba govt…

Breaking News Business

Sterling Bank partners with Jamub Group on agric, health devt

By Felix Khanoba

As part of Sterling Bank’s objective to promote sustainable development in key sectors of the economy, the financial institution has partnered with Jamub Group of Companies to boost the nation’s agricultural and health sector.

The Bank’s Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Mr Tunde Adeola, stated this in Abuja during a courtesy visit to Jamub Group corporate headquarters.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY by spokesperson of Jamub Group, Freda Okhiria, said Adeola stated that the bank since 2017 decided to intervene in the key sectors of the economy.

“Sterling Bank is not into every business but that does not mean we do not have customers in other areas. Since 2017 we chose areas we wanted to do business in, these are areas we want to lend to, we call them the HEART of Sterling Bank, H- Health, E-Education A-Agriculture R- Renewable energy T- Transport. We choose these areas because they impact directly on livelihood. We will partner with your company,” he said.

He further stated that as part of the benefits of the business relationship with Sterling Bank, the bank trains business partners in areas of their investment.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Jamub Group, Prince Jacob Momoh, appreciated Adeola and the Sector Head, Commercial banking, Mr Tony Omoyesule for the visit.

Highlighting the Group’s product offerings he said, “we are involved in construction, we do construction jobs for TETFUND, NNPC and other MDAs. Along the line, we also thought it necessary to go into pharmaceuticals.

“Four years ago we started the journey, we got the company registered and traveled to India, we discovered that India has about 33,000 pharmaceutical factories which are major producers of pharmaceutical products for the European countries and part of America, while Nigeria’s market was already flooded with products from China and India.

“We went through the NAFDAC procedure to get our dozias, out of 42 products we sent to NAFDAC they have approved 21 already.

“In the whole of the middle belt, there are no factories, we decided to build a factory in the middle belt, and with the railway system in place, we look forward to supplying drugs to Federal Capital territory, Nassarawa, Kaduna, and Benue state, respectively.

“So if we have a factory situated here in Idu Karimo, we can make supplies to hospitals and pharmacies. Based on my findings outside agriculture another cash cow is the pharmaceutical industry.”

Speaking further, he said : “I set up a strategy team to look into areas we want to venture into this year, agriculture was one of the areas we intend to look at. Using the existing FADAMA template, we invited some of the FADAMA managers; had a meeting with them. Identifying what the farmers wanted because they have landed properties already, we discovered what they needed was the enabling equipment for farming, when given the chemicals, little resources, and others, we in turn get 80% of their produce, of which they can sell off 20% of these produce to us. We ensure they have strong guarantors (village chiefs, family members, etc).

“Now we are working on signing in 100,000 farmers into our database. Take rice, for example, the return on investment is massive, with the investment of about N4billion you are talking about a turnover of N27 billion.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Tackling Ponzi Scheme challenge, the Kano example

Editor

Stakeholders call for early delivery of $2.8bn AKK gas pipeline project

Editor

Consumer satisfaction, central organizing principle of our regulatory activities, says Danbatta

Editor

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

Editor

Buhari seeks early completion of $2.8bn AKK gas pipeline project

Editor

FG engages 16 firms for NDDC forensic audit

Editor

Recycling industry will create jobs for jobless Youths, says NIMN

Editor

Senate threatens zero budget for MDAs over 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP

Editor

Over 273,000 MSMEs secure N2.32trn loans using movable assets collateral – CBN

Editor

Nigeria can boost GDP through STI application, says Onu

Editor

Capital market’s unclaimed dividends hit N158.44bn

Editor

Senate wants Buhari to present 2021 budget in Sept.

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More