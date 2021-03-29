Anambra lawmaker joins governorship race, promises better life

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi

The lawmaker representing Nnewi North local government area in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nonso Okafor on Saturday declared his run for the state plum job.



Hon Okafor’s declaration which took place at Anaedo Hall Nnewi attracted students from the secondary and tertiary institutions as well as prominent politicians.



The lawmaker said that his aspiration is to do more for Ndi Anambra and for them to have more stakes in the government.



The youthful political prodigy recalled his outstanding contributions on floor of Anambra State House of Assembly and many landmark oversight functions.



“As a House member in Anambra State with membership of nine sensitive committees, I have gone round the twenty one local government areas of our state and so many communities during our oversight functions and I see the faces of our people who need better life, poor kids who need quality and affordable education, youths who need meaningful jobs, parents who need living wage to pay bills, locals and farmers who need good road and modern input to thrive.

Neighborhoods that need to be lifted out of poverty, ravaged people who need modern health facilities for their wellbeing and many more,” Hon Okafor pointed out.



The governorship aspirant who has spent two years in hallowed chamber of Anambra State House of Assembly said that he is fully aware of the challenge because of his youthfulness, he however noted that his youthfulness should be seen as an added advantage to occasion a responsive and responsible government if he is given the mandate.



Hon Okafor who rolled out his manifesto during the declaration said that he enjoys a very cordial relationship with the first family in the state.