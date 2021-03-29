27.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

North East: 3m severe acute malnourish children to…

Abuja-Kano Road: Review N2:12bn per km road cost,…

Prof Gana, Gbajabiamila, eminent scholars to storm Abuja…

Anambra Guber: PDP is finished if non-southerner emerges…

AEPB begins clean up of Airport Road

Sierra Leone is no longer land of war,…

Dispel Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theory, ECOWAS Parliament tells…

Daily Trust Foundation empowers journalists with multimedia skills

Buhari jets out to London for medical care

Attah,Akpanudoedehe to grace launch of “The Gardener”

World

Dispel Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theory, ECOWAS Parliament tells citizens

 By John Okeke


The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis has tasked Members of Parliament to assist governmet in the sub-region to dispel the toxic conspiracy theory that limit citizens of the community from accepting the COVID-19 vaccine.


He said that the discovery of the vaccine is a stunning scientific achievement, and a much-needed source of hope. 


The Speaker who gave this charge at the official opening of the 2021 First Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Freetown, said that there is the challenge of vaccine hesitancy within the population, due to conspiracy theorists.


“This would require the efforts of everyone, to educate our constituents on the safety and benefits of getting vaccinated once it is available. We must continue this campaign until such a time when we would have attained Herd Immunity,” he said. 


Hon. Tunis recalled that a year ago, the world came to its knees as a result of the emergence of a new virus that sparked a global pandemic.
He said: “Movements were halted, our way of life redefined, economies crumbled, hospitals and health systems got overwhelmed, lives were lost and hearts were filled with uncertainty.


“One year later, we are celebrating the development and approval of safe and effective vaccines after the emergence of a new virus. This is a stunning scientific achievement, and a much-needed source of hope. 


“I join other world leaders to commend the scientists and researchers for such brilliant and robust intervention at a time when the world needed it most. 


“I also commend the Governments and Philanthropic Organizations that invested huge resources towards the development of the new vaccine entities”.


He noted that while the world celebrate the development of vaccines, the parliamentarians are not insensitive to the new level of challenge that comes along, which is the emergence of the disparity between rich countries and poor nations who cannot procure for themselves.


“Nevertheless, we thank the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and France for bringing together Governments, Global Health Organizations, Manufacturers, Scientists, Private Sector and Civil Society Organizations, as well as Philanthropists, with the aim of providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, through the COVAX initiative. 


“This effort has proven to be a truly global solution to this pandemic, as it aims to ensure that people in all corners of the world get access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth. 


“In our region, a few countries have started vaccinating their citizens. We are hopeful that other countries will join in as soon as possible,” he said.


While declaring the First  Extraordinary Session open, the President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Madda Bio said that West Africa must strengthen healthcare and disaster management structures so that our societies are not easily amenable to future shocks. 


He disclosed that through proactive leadership and cooperation across states, the Community has kept case fatality ratios to very low levels.
According to the President, “Our resilient and indomitable spirit has served us well in our sub-region’s fight against COVID-19. 


“Some of our countries have eased restrictions on the movement of people within and across borders. We are now transitioning to a new phase in which we heighten prevention and protection protocols while we roll out vaccines. 
“Our countries have received some vaccines, thanks to the support of our various partners and international bodies. 


“I urge this august assembly to add its strong collective voice to appeals for redressing vaccine disparity and to fully support efforts to procure, supply, and administer safe and efficacious vaccines throughout our sub-region”.


He added that, “As nations in our community recover from the impact of COVID-19, I urge this body to support and cooperate on imbuing resilience and sustainability into our recovery and rebuilding efforts. 


“We must rebuild our economies mindful that there may be new possibilities, but equally so, lurking uncertainties with which we must contend. We must identify growth sectors and new opportunities in our post-COVID economies and leverage investments in areas that propel sustainable economic growth and inclusive development”.
The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NPC deputy works to advance rural cultural, ethical progress

Editor

Online medical services thrive in China amid COVID-19

Editor

Vocational education gives a leg up to China’s poverty alleviation efforts

Editor

New technologies help China fight novel coronavirus epidemic

Editor

Decision on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system marks new chapter for the development of Hong Kong

Editor

New changes to draft outline of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan

Editor

City in SE China pursues high-quality eco-industries

Editor

Myths of U.S. democracy have come to an end

Editor

Poverty-relief relocation leads remote village in Guizhou to prosperous life

Editor

World needs to tackle problems amid process of economic globalization

Editor

China strongly condemns U.S. demand to close Chinese consulate in Houston

Editor

Retro fashions: recycling used clothing a trend in China

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More