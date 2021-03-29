27.3 C
News

Daily Trust Foundation empowers journalists with multimedia skills

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Daily Trust Foundation, a non-profit arm of Media Trust Limited has commenced a three-day training for journalists on the use of multimedia tools, mobile journalism and use of digital facilities in news reporting.


The Chairman of Daily Trust Foundation, Alhaji Bilya Bala, while decalring the training open at the Daily Trust Foundation Training hall, in Utako Abuja on Monday, said that any journalist who was not abreast with the use of digital skills faced the risk of being out of job as news reporting has been so much digitalised with latest technology.


Represented by Alhaji Umar Abdullahi, a Daily Trust Foundation Board Member, Bala said that journalists must learn the use of social media and other technologies to amplify their stories.


“In today’s world, digital facilities and the internet have pulled down the walls that separated the various media, leading to what is now fashionably called multimedia newsroom. 
“In today’s media and journalism ecosystem, it is a dinosaur in the field who would tag himself a print journalist, a television reporter, or a radio correspondent. 


“As legacy media have given way for multi-media, the onus rests on journalists to acquire new skills set, discipline, and attitudes to be relevant in the journalism profession.   

Today’s journalist must be able to do the following and much more: Use Skype, Zoom, Google Meet and Whatsapp, etc to conduct interviews with sources for his/her stories.

“We have brought together experts in the field of New Journalism to take you through at no cost to you. We encourage you to pay attention, learn as much as possible and, most importantly, put what you will learn to practice. 

“New skills are difficult to acquire. But we have discovered that digital platforms have in-built tutorials. If you labour, perspire and work hard at it, in no time you will be very skillful and relevant in your chosen profession. I, therefore, encourage you never to give up.


“Journalists who do not have relevant skills or who cannot cope with multiple demands are being phased out of Journalism. This workshop is meant to, as much as possible, build in you the capacity to do these and more” Bala said. 

Also in his opening remarks, the Director of Daily Trust Foundation, Dr. Theophilus Abbah, encouraged journalists to not only get committed with the new skills but to reinvent themselves by spicing their stories with the aid of the multimedia skills and data.


He said that the programme was sponsored by Mac-Arthur foundation, adding that Mac-Arthur has pledged to avail more support to journalists ready for capacity development.


The training was attended by over 24 journalists from different media houses in Nigeria.

