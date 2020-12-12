The AUTHORITY management mourns media mogul, LEADERSHIP Newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah

*He will be greatly missed, Sir Nwankwo

By Ralph Christopher

The management of The AUTHORITY Newspapers have joined the nation in mourning the passage of the Chairman and Founder of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Pharm Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He was aged 58.

According to Sir. Joe Nwankwo, Executive-Director (Publications) of The AUTHORITY, “Pharm Nda-Isaiah will be greatly missed not just by the media fraternity, but in the nation’s political landscape and Nigeria business space generally.

“He was consummate administrator, and astute manager of men and resources. No doubt while his family misses him the more, the media industry has been thrown to mournful mood.

“Adieu the man with “Big Ideas”, adieu the publisher with Midas touch. We shall all miss your fatherly advise, ” Sir Nwankwo stated.

Sam, the pharmacy-trained media mogul, writer, politician and serial entrepreneur, reportedly died Friday night in Abuja after a brief illness.

Confirming his death in a statement, the family last night said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the news of the passing of the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group/National Economy, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“He died in Abuja on Friday night, after a brief illness.

“Nda-Isaiah was a family man, a serial entrepreneur and visioner, and a passionate politician.

“He was, above all, a man of faith. Even in this moment of grief, we know he is in a better place.”

Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, but he made his mark as a newspaper publisher and columnist, with three dailies, including the flagship and one of Nigeria’s most influential newspaper, LEADERSHIP, in his stable.

He was also a serial entrepreneur with a portfolio of thriving businesses.

He was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on whose platform he contested for presidential ticket in 2014.

Nda-Isaiah, popularly referred to as “bridge-builder and man with Big Ideas”, which he vigorously canvassed, also held the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe (the spokesperson of the Nupe people).

He was a promoter of Nigeria’s unity and an outstanding student of history and global politics.

His last major outing was on Thursday, December 10, when he inaugurated the Board of Economists of NATIONAL ECONOMY Media Limited, a subsidiary of the LEADERSHIP Group.

Nda-Isaiah was born in Minna, capital of Niger State on May 1, 1962.

He attended the UNA Elementary School before switching over to the Christ Church School, Kaduna in 1968, to complete his primary school education.

He attended the Federal Government College, Kaduna, from 1974 to 1979.

He later studied Pharmacy at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and did his National Youth Service Corps programme at the Ekiti State General Hospital in 1984.