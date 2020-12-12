Lawmaker launches N700 million erosion project in Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Succour has finally come the way of residents of Tudun Murtala within Kano suburb as the lawmaker representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency in Kano, Nasiru Ali Ahmad has launched a N700 million erosion control project.

The move was to control erosion which has continued to wash away grave yards in the area, particularly, during rainy season.

According to to the lawmaker, he was disturbed over the health hazards that could arise from exposed decomposing dead bodies, as well as many other land degradation problems.

“It is disheartening seeing the severity of damage caused by erosion especially on our properties and graveyards, that is why we need to intervene urgently by all necessary means, ” he added.

He promised to fast track implementation of the erosion containment project in order to achieve the needed goal before the next rainy season.

The AUTHORITY reports that over 300 graves were recently exposed by erosion at the Albishir graveyard in Tudun Murtala quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

Dignitaries at the project launching were Alhaji Yahaya Bagobiri, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau who was represented by Surajo Kaura Goje and Hon. Rabiu Baba Nabegu.