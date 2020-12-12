Ganduje Commissions Kano Anti-corruption Institute

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

In commomeration of International Anti-corruption Day, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commissioned the state Anti-Corruption Institute.

He also launched the Kano Anti-corruption Strategy Document.

The AUTHORITY reports that Kano has emerged the only state across the federation to have such facility in place.

Ganduje assured that his administration will continue to support the State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission in its fight against corruption in all ramifications.

He disclosed this during a ceremony to commemorate the 2020 International Anti Corruption Day,Public presentation of Anti Corruption Strategy Documents and Commissioning of Kano Anti Corruption Institute held at the Kano Anti Corruption Institute.

Ganduje who spoke through his Deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said they are commemorating the 2020 International Anti Corruption Day with activities that will augment the effort put in place since the inception of their administration towards the control of corruption which remain the cancer militating against the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

According to him, “part of the activities we embarked include the commissioning of the Anti Corruption Institute which was established to assist in training the staff of Kano State Public Complaints Commission and also to educate the public and civil servants on menace of anti corruption.

“This is in addition to the new anti corruption strategy documents produced with the aim of prevention of corruption,public engagement and ethical reorientation,enforcement and sanctions,recovery and management of the proceed of corruption and allied offences for its utilisation by all stakeholders in the fight against corruption in the State.”

He, however, noted that his administration had subscribed to Open Government Partnership and even signed the only Executive Order in the country’s OGP family in order to ensure openness and transparency in government business.

“We established transparency and accountability units in all the MDA’s jointly supervised by the State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission and Office of the Head of Civil Service with support from development partners,” he added. .

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Alhaji Muhammed Umar Abba represented by the Director Public Relations, Hajiya A’isha Larai Musa commended Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission for its foresight and commitment in the fight against corruption in Kano.

He revealed that the commissioning of the Kano Anti Corruption Institute is an important feat in the Anti Corruption fight which will give the commission’s personnel and enrollees the opportunity to get familiar with proper anti corruption knowledge and skills on how to discharge their duties effectively.

The Acting EFCC Chairman emphasised that no society can achieved economic, social and political development when its resources are looted with impunity through corrupt practices, adding that the progress of a nation is hinged on its ability to identify and plug the obvious and secret leakages in its economy and also to adapt to best practices in the ever changing world.

He therefore commended Kano State Government for taking the lead and commitment to the anti Corruption fight, while also assuring of the EFCC’s continued support and cooperation in all aspects of the war against corruption.

Speaking earlier the Chairman Of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji, explained that the success achieved by the commission in its functions is due to the non interference from the State Government who gave them a level playing field.

He also appreciates the support of the State Government in the establishment of the Kano Anti Corruption Institute and the development partners towards developing the Anti Corruption Strategy documents.

The occasion was attended by representatives of ICPC,Police,National Human Rights commission,Federal Public Complaints Commission and other stakeholders in the fight against corruption.