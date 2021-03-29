Four suspects arrested while trying to rob policemen in Lagos

Four suspected robbers have been arrested while attempting to rob some operatives of the Rapid Response Team (RRS) in Lagos.

The suspects: Adewale Ismaila, 30; Chinadu Okafor 26; Tote Victor 19 and Abdulahi Olalere 20, were arrested by an undercover police team at Abiola Garden, Ojota.

Police Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said the robbery gang specialises in attacking and robbing innocent motorists of their belongings in the early hours along Ikorodu Road.



He said the surveillance policemen were deployed in different parts of the State following complaints by motorists about incessant traffic robbery attacks.



Part of the statement read: “The surveillance team was on a decoy at about 6:30am beside ‘Abiola Garden’ when the suspected criminals came out with dangerous weapons in an attempt to rob the policemen, demanding for their wallets and other valuables before they were all apprehended.



“One of the suspected robbers, identified as Abdulahi Olalere a.k.a ‘Orobo’, also confessed that his gang was responsible for the early morning robbery attacks on innocent motorists around China Town and tipper garage by Ketu area of Ikorodu Road on Tuesday, March 23.”



Preliminary investigation also revealed that Orobo, one of the suspected robbers was recently released from a Correctional Center having served six months jail term for same robbery incidents in 2020.



The Commissioner of Police ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for investigation.