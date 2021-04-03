ED Fidelity Bank, Dr. Ken Ooara gives it all to God

Newly Promoted Executive Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Lagos and South West, Dr Ken Opara during the weekend held a Thanksgiving service at Redeem Christian Church of God, (Resurrection Parish,) Lekki Lagos to express his gratitude to God.

In a modestly attended service, the officiating Pastor Charles Kpande Congratulated the celebrant for choosing the part of gratitude to God.

Pastor Kpande noted that Dr Opara will continue to receive favour from God given his disposition to God.

Dr Ken while thanking everyone who came to worship with him and his family noted that God has been good to him.

Going through memory lane he said he has everything to be grateful to God.

Guests were received at the Cilantro Restaurant, Victoria Island.

In attendance at the occasion include, former Governor of Anambra State Mr Peter Obi, CEO Airpeace ,Allen Onyema, former Deputy Governor Central Bank and immediate past Chairman Fidelity Bank plc, Dr Earnest Ebi, MD, Nova Marchant Bank, Nath Udeh, President Chartered Institute of Bankers, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, Dr Taiwo Afolabi Chairman Sifas Group, Mrs Uju Ifejika , Oil Magnate , Larry Izamuje CEO Brila FM,Directors Fidelity Bank Plc. Etc among other dignitaries.