Politics

Anambra 2021: Ifeanyi Ubah begins LGA thank you, declaration tour

From Isaac Ojo, Ifeoma Ejiofor,  Nnewi

Ahead the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, the senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has concluded arrangements to embark on thank you tour of the twenty one council areas in the state.

Ubah, who is the National Leader of Young Progressives Party (YPP) is also expected to use the tour to formally declare his interest to run for the Anambra State governorship election that is billed for November.

The announcement of the planned local government areas’ tour was contained in Sen Ubah’s Easter goodwill message to the good people of the state. 

Sen. Ubah said that the tour which has been scheduled for nine days will start at the Diocesan Church Center (DCC), Nnewi on Monday April 19, 2021.

The tour with the theme ‘Arise, a new Anambra is possible’ is expected to come to a grand finale on April 29, 2021 at Anambra West Community Primary School Mmiata Anam.

A youthful political prodigy, Comrade Dominic Uche Eze while commenting on the development commended Sen Ubah for answering the call of Ndi-Anambra to contest for governorship election.

Comrade Eze noted that the senator representing Anambra South district in the National Assembly has done marvellously well in the Senate, he said it is a thing of joy that he has finally decided to enter the governorship race which according to him is a ‘walk over’ for Dr Ubah.

“The reward for hardwork will always be more work, as we are thanking Sen. Ubah for giving us quality representation in the Senate, we are passionately urging him on to run for governorship election, we need someone with Midas touch now to be in the saddle of leadership of our dear state.” Comrade Eze insisted.

