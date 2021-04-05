Itsekiri nation announces passage of Olu of Warri, begins 3 months mourning

The Itsekiri nation on Monday officially announced the passing of its monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli at Ode Itsekiri, its ancestral home in the Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom and Acting Chairman Warri Council of Chiefs and Olu Advisory Council, Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe, also announced the new Olu Designate Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko and presented the Omoba to the Itsekiri nation.

THEWILL gathered that the new Olu designate was born April 2, 1984, to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko (the late Ogiame Atuwatse II) and Gladys Durorike Emiko in Warri, Delta State.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in International Studies and Political Science with minors in History and Economics.

He also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Management.

Upon the official declaration of the monarch’s demise, 20 cannon shots were fired to announce the departure of the last Olu.

The 20 cannon shots signified that 20 Olus had reigned over the Iwere nation.

Meanwhile, the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe, announced that there would be no parties or merrymaking in the oil city of Warri for the next three months.

He said this as he declared a three-month period of mourning over the passing of Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli

While declaring the mourning period, Chief Amatserunreleghe said: “No burials, marriages, dancing will hold across all Itsekiri communities for three months

“There shall be no merrymaking of any kind anywhere in Iwere land. All Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down for the duration.”