No political cohesion in APC, says Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has frowned at the lack of strong political cohesion in the ruling All Progressives Congress, making the party to fail in some areas.

He said, ” APC as a party started as a mixture of various elements who tried to make a compound, but unfortunately the party is still a mixture not graduated to make a compound.”

Speaking during the party’s constitutional Town Hall event for Northwest zone in Kano, Monday, Ganduje said “Those who read sciences know that it is easier to remove a mixture but not easy to remove a compound”.

Governor Ganduje warned that, “it is high time we proscribed all Appendixes that come together to formed APC to build a full compound, so that the party will purge together and make the difference regarding the nation’s democratic political party’s needs”.

The Governor further expressed worries that Nigerian democracy has been relegating party structures to the background and parties are only considered when there are elections.

He said, “APC as a party had made a lot of mistakes and paid for it, therefore, it is time to look back and review some of the lapses so that the conducts of Governance could be redressed.”

Governor Ganduje noted that in Kano, his Government was able to put strong party caucuses at State, Local Government and Wards levels and each must meet monthly to pass a resolution for adoption.

