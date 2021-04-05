Buhari supporters storm Abuja House in London

Following the anti-Buhari protest led by the former presidential aide, Reno Omokri at the Abuja House in London, the supporters of the president are currently on a solidarity rally at the venue.

The supporters stormed the area on Monday with placards with inscriptions such as “This Storm Will Surely Pass”, “God Loves Nigeria”, “We Are Stronger Together”, among others.

Recall that Reno had on Friday led a protest to the Abuja House demanding that the president who is on a medical trip return to the country.

President Buhari departed Nigeria on Tuesday to the united kingdom to undergo medical check-up.

According to the presidency, Buhari is expected to return to the country during the second week of April.