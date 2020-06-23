23.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Beijing further tightens epidemic prevention, control measures

Xibe ethnic culture well preserved in NE China

Why is China good at doing mega projects?

Why is the Belt and Road Initiative able…

China successfully sends final satellite of BeiDou system…

National security law preserves HK judiciary

Ghana President calls President Buhari to apologize over…

Attempts By Armed Intruders To Invade Osun Foiled

NDPHC decries non payment of N190bn electricity generation…

Airports Concession: Minister receives certificates of compliance

Cover News

Breaking: IGP seals APC Headquartets

… Summons warring NWC factions

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the seal-off of the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress

The IGP gave the order through the FCT Commissioner of Police to the APC chief security officer.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the IGP has also scheduled a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) members by 1pm.

A source at the party’s secretarial explained that the meeting would centre on the swearing-in of Mr. Worgu Boms as the replacement for Chief Victor Giadom as National Deputy Secretary, by South South National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta.

Since last week, the Appeallate Court sitting in Abuja upheld the suspension of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the party has been enmeshed into crisis of leadership.

While Chief Giadom is laying claims to the position of the National Chairman in Acting capacity, some of his colleagues in the NWC said the former governor of Oyo State Senator Abiola Ajimobi who is indisposed is the Acting National Chairman.

However, the National Vice Chairman South South, Hilliard Eta, is holding brief of the Acting National Chairman for Senator Ajimobi.

Details later.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Hate speech: CITAD cautions Nigerians against ethno-religious crisis

Editor

Amotekun: Yoruba coalition submits second protest letter to Buhari

Editor

‘Abia ready for COVID -19’, says Commissioner

Editor

NDIC consoles Buhari over Abba Kyari

Editor

Covid-19: NASS shuts down all activities till April 7th

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More