Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression against security operatives

…as suspected herdsmen kidnap 5 in Anambra, 2 rescued

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state is appealing to stakeholders in the state to assist be in the vanguard of ending all forms of aggression against the police and other security agencies within the state.

Governor Obiano gave the charge during a state-wide broadcast on the successful rescue and return of the abducted Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne.

Anambra State Police Command had in a release, confirmed the safety of the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, who was released yesterday, 4th April, 2021.

Engineer Ezenwanne was abducted during the attack at Isuofia Civic Center, by unknown gun men, which led to the death of three Police Officers and arrest of five suspects.

According to the governor, immediately after the unfortunate incident, the state security architecture swung into action and rescued the Commissioner without paying any ransom.

While commiserating with the families of the slain officers, the governor condemned the attack, pointing out that the aftermath of the EndSARS protest is still very fresh in the mind of people and will not be allowed to repeat itself .

Governor Obiano, who assured that the state is on a steady rise to greatness, appreciated the security operatives, urging them to continue discharging their duties professionally.

He wished Ndi Anambra a happy Easter, calling for a reflection of the message of the season in the life of every Onye Anambra.

Meanwhile, five persons were, on Saturday night, kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen at the boundary area between Aguleri and Nando communities in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident happened along the Igbariam – Nando – Aguleri Road within the checkpoint area being manned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

One of the survivors of the attack, who gave his name as Chidi, in a voice clip he released, narrated that they were returning from a wedding ceremony in Awka, the state capital, when their attackers struck.

“I escaped. My Aguleri brothers were captured by them. I don’t know if they were killed or not. Four men and one lady from Aguleri were taken away. There were shootings in the area, but I escaped,” narrated the survivor who was panting while recording his voice clip.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that two persons had been rescued even as the identities of the kidnappers were yet to be ascertained.”