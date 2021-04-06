North East IDPs claim camps being infiltrated by people with ulterior motives

By Rapheal Izokpu

Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the North East have raised alarm that their camps are being infiltrated by persons with ulterior motives.



They have therefore appealed to the government to ensure peace is restored in their region to enable them return to their original homes and livelihoods.



In a statement they issued on Monday under the aegis of umbrella of Conference of North East IDPs, they lamented the continuous infiltration of camps by fake persons with ulterior motives, and appealed to the federal and state governments to strengthen security around them besides ensuring provision of basic necessities of life.



They claimed members were constantly being killed and raped by people infiltrating their midst just as they said the deplorable condition of the camps have made members gullible to rapists and other attacks.



They further claimed Boko Haram threats have assumed a new dimension with direct target on farming communities and markets.



The statement signed by Alhaji Umar Shafa, for Borno State; Chief Bitrus Waja representing Adamawa State and Mallam Mohammed Buni, for Yobe State, respectively, particularly begged President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action against insecurity so that total peace could be restored.



“This is is a deliberate act to weaken the economy of the North East. Farmers are killed and their farms and livestock destroyed or stolen everyday,” they claimed in the statement “It is with heavy hearts that we make this press statement. It is to express our frustration with the current security situation in the North East, particularly the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs whose plights are not only getting more frustrated but also out of hand on a daily basis,” the statement said.



According to the IDPs, “The hope of getting back to our communities is dimming every day without any sign of it getting better.”



“We’re are more worried that the press is giving little attention to this incidents which happens on a daily basis”, the statement added.



The IDPs hailed the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who they described as “a governor with the heart of the people”, saying his sterling leadership quality had given them hope that the situation was temporary, vowing that “we will continue to support and pray for him. “



“We, however, thank Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State who distinguished himself among equals by his exemplary leadership qualities. He has personally proven that he is a governor with the heart of the people and we will continue to support and pray for him,” it reiterated.



“We appeal to authorities to make our feeding, shelter, health and other basic necessities of life their priorities so that our situation is greatly improved.



“We did not wish to be in camps but found ourselves here by circumstances. The government at all levels should look into our situation with a view to ameliorating our condition. We particularly beg that the war against insecurity be expedited so we can return to our homes to pursue our legitimate businesses,” the statement further said.