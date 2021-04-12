26 C
Politics

APC has failed Nigeria in all spheres, Ortom declares

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) , has failed to deliver on one single promise it made to Nigerians and hence the consensus that it be voted out by 2023.

The governor who was addressing delegates and stakeholders of the People’s Demoratic Party (PDP),  in the North Central Zone  during its Zonal Congresses held at the Aper Aku stadium in Makurdi lampooned the APC over what he termed as its inability to address issues that were bedevilling the country most especially that of insecurity.

Ortom insisted that APC led Government had taken Nigerians for a ride via it ‘s many failed policies and programs emphasizing that only the PDP had a solution to the nagging issues affecting the country.

“The APC has failed in  the aspect of the economy , it has have failed in creating jobs for our teaming youth, they  have also failed   in the area of infrastructural development and above all, it has failed in the aspect of providing security for Nigerians been the primary purpose of government.

“Today, if it is not in Zamfara, it is Niger, Katsina or Bauchi and several others pleaces and so please, there is a saying in Hausa language that translates into” the fall of one person is the rise of another and so let use use the abysmal showing of the APC in governance to regain power and offer Nigerians a more purposeful leadership” Ortom stated.

He charged party faithful to unite and rededicate themselves towards placing the party on the part of reclaiming the country by 2023.

Former Senate President’s, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, all expressed confidence that the Party was in its way to reclaiming victory in 2023.

According to them, lessons from the last unimpressive performance of the party had made it to put its axe together with a view to sending the APC packing.

“You can only value the importance of your first wife by the time you had taken a second one, if the APC had not been elected in 2015, Nigerians would not have known the sweetness of its first wife, the PDP.

“Today,because Nigerians got married to a terribly bad second wife in the APC in  2015,  poverty, hunger has been their portion but ,  I do believe they will now appreciate better the sweetness of  their  first wife, which is the PDP”, Ayu stated.

