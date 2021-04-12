Oyo SDP gets new working committee



By Our Reporter



The Social Democratic Party(SDP) has inaugurated a new working committee in Oyo state.

This is disclosed in a statement signed by the Party’s National Press Secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, and made available to Newsmen in Abuja.

Aiyenigba noted that the strategic repositioning of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State took off very strongly in the first week of April 2021 following series of meetings of stakeholders in the State over the last three months and the approval of the constitution of a 17-man Caretaker Committee by National Working Committee (NWC).

He emphasised that efforts in repositioning were done in accordance with the Provisions of Article 12.5.1 (iii) and 15.3 (i) of the 2018 Constitution of the Social Democratic Party.

He said,”The composition of the new Caretaker Committee was formally conveyed to Oyo State in an official letter dated 1 April 2021 by the National Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

“The new Executive was formally inaugurated on Thursday, 8 April 2021 at the KS Motel, Total Garden, Ibadan, Oyo State by Member of the National Working Committee and Secretary for Labour and Civil Society, Engr Wole Adeshina and the National Vice Chairman for South West Zone, Hon Bade Falade with Chief Olugbenga Curtis as the State Chairman, Hon Ayankola Ayangbenle as Deputy State Chairman and Engineer Idowu Owokoya as State Secretary. Other members include Alhaji Sulaiman Aleshinloye, and Hon Richard Aderinto and Dr. Kabir Daodu.

“The new Caretaker Committee has been widely applauded as a feat of major re-organisation and is expected to hit the ground running in time for the participation of SDP in the forthcoming Local Government election in Oyo State.”

Aiyenigba further said that the new State Chairman, Chief Curtis has also been given approval to co-opt more members so that each Local Government in the State may be represented in the Committee for robust inclusiveness.

According to him, the terms of reference of the committee are to deploy conflict management mechanisms for reconciliation and development within the state chapter, accomplish reorganisation and streamlining of the party’s operations in accordance with laid out guidelines, and to open the doors of the party for massive recruitment of progressive members especially youths and women across the State.

He also revealed that the SDP National Chairman has charged the new state chairman and other members of Oyo State Caretaker Committee to establish vibrant structured networks across the State within 90 days.

He equally urged them to take their assignments with all seriousness because the National Working Committee has reposed much confidence in them.