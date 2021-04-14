35 C
Abuja
News

Don’t be a junk journalist – Rivers Commissioner advise


From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku has advised media practitioners not to be junk journalists rather contribute to the development of the state and nation through their reportage.

Prof Ebeku gave the advise yesterday in his office at the state Secretariat, Port Harcourt, during a  meeting with Education correspondents.

The Education Commissioner who stressed that facts are sacred, said journalists should not misuse their freedom of expression in fiction reports.

He said “Facts are sacred, and freedom of expression is not an abstute right. So, you don’t go to the public with wide stories that is not connected to fact or situation of things.”

Accordingly, he encouraged the journalists to always consider the image and progress of the state and not to paint it negatively when their is existing efforts by the incumbent government to develop the state to an enviable standard.

He stressed that the state Governor, Nyesom Wike has done alot in the development of Rivers State, adding that Nigerians need not to travel abroad for medical care anymore “but should come and access the Rivers State government house hospital for better healthcare delivery”, noting that the hospital has all needed facilities to take care of any kind of health condition.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

