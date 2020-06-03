Police officer nabbed for killing motorcyclist

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested the police officer who allegedly shot to dead a motorcycle operator for refusing to give him a N100 bribe in Maiha Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, of the Adamawa Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development said the officer is currently under arrest and he is been interrogated .

“The officer is currently under arrest and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, has given directive for thorough investigation into the matter,” he said.

He, however, noted that as soon as the investigation is completed, the suspect will be charged to Court for appropriate action.

Nguroje charged officers to always discharge their duties within the rule of law and respect to human rights, urging them use the weapon to protect the citizen rather than using it to kill innocent citizens.

The command, he stressed will deal with any officer found misusing the weapon given to him.

Nguroje, appealed to the citizens of the state to desist from taking laws into their hands, as the Command was making efforts to protect their lives and properties.

The deceased Tambajam, was a commercial motorcyclist in Maiha town and was allegedly shot by a police officer at a checkpoint after he refused to give the police N100.

Late Tambajam was alleged to have earlier given the officer N50 to allow him pass, but refused and demanded for N100.