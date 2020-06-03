27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Army Arrest Wives of Boko Haram Commander

Bayelsa: Miscreants out to smear my reputation –…

Nigeria, Lebanon collaborate to return stranded Nigerians

Police arrest 3 brothers for kidnap, killing of…

Armed Forces of Nigeria neutralize 392 bandits in…

FCT minister reopens churches, mosques, issues guidelines

N78.9Bn Refund to Rivers: APC chieftain commend Buhari

COVID-19 kills tobacco smokers faster – WHO warns

Beijing injects new vitality into its Central Axis

Huangpu River waterfront brings brand new look to…

Cover Metro

Police officer nabbed for killing motorcyclist

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested the police officer who allegedly shot to dead a motorcycle operator for refusing to give him a N100 bribe in Maiha Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, of the Adamawa Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development said the officer is currently under arrest and he is been interrogated .

“The officer is currently under arrest and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, has given directive for thorough investigation into the matter,” he said.

He, however, noted that as soon as the investigation is completed, the suspect will be charged to Court for appropriate action.

Nguroje charged officers to always discharge their duties within the rule of law and respect to human rights, urging them use the weapon to protect the citizen rather than using it to kill innocent citizens.

The command, he stressed will deal with any officer found misusing the weapon given to him.

Nguroje, appealed to the citizens of the state to desist from taking laws into their hands, as the Command was making efforts to protect their lives and properties.

The deceased Tambajam, was a commercial motorcyclist in Maiha town and was allegedly shot by a police officer at a checkpoint after he refused to give the police N100.

Late Tambajam was alleged to have earlier given the officer N50 to allow him pass, but refused and demanded for N100.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Shinkafi Writes US, UK, Foreign Other Embassies, Seeks Revocation Of Yari’s Visas

Editor

COVID-19: Anambra, Delta Govs close Niger bridge head

Editor

Asset Declaration Saga: Ohanaeze to resist plot to discredit Ekweremadu

Editor

Buhari speaks on Madagascar covid-19 wonder drug

Editor

Herdsmen Attacks: 30 killed in Adamawa, 5,000 displaced in Beneue

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More