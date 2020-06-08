Fidelity Bank donates N10 million to Kano Covid-19 fund

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19 has received a donation of the sum of N10 million from Fidelity Bank Plc to assist in mitigating the effects of the noxious Corona Virus ravaging the world.

When giving updates on the activities of the Committee in a statement, the Commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba, also stated that other donations include ASAA Pyramid, Kaduna and Sufi Mart who donated N1, 000, 000.00 each.

He said the District Heads of Dawakin Tofa, Bagwai and Kunchi donated N200, 000.00 each, while that of Minjibir contributed the sum of N150, 000.00.

Malam Garba also announced donations of items by corporate organisations as follows: Ajinomoto 400 bags of 10kg rice; Association of Mobile Phones and Allied Products Traders of Nigeria five table phones, 18 Techno phones, 11 itell phones, 312 pieces of hand sanitizers, 2, 000 pieces of liquid soap and 500 face masks.

Other donors, include Malta Guinness Plc 2, 000 cartons of Maltina; Chineese Business Community Association in Nigeria 5, 000 COVID-19 test kits, 126, 000 disposable protective masks, 660 medical protective clothes, 660 protective face masks, 660 protective goggles and 1,800 KN95 medical masks.

Malam Garba urged organizations and well-to-do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the Committee set up to seek and collect donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by government against the spread of COVID-19 in Kano.

The statement added that, “anyone willing to donate to the committee in cash should pay/transfer to this account: Kano State COVID-19 Support, UBA, Account No: 1022751785, while donations in kind are also collected at a warehouse at number 94, Maganda Road and Kano State Government Printing Press, Emir’s Palace Road.”