N2.2bn land scam: Court dismisses Sanusi’s suit against Ganduje, others

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Monday, gave a nod to the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission to continue probe into the alleged N2.2 billion land scam involving the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

The Court presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa dismissed a suit filed by Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, seeking an order to restrain the Kano anti-graft commission from investigating the alleged land racketeering.

Mr. Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi 11 was linked to alleged N2.2 billion land scam at Gandu Sarki, while reigning as the 14th Emir of Kano.

However, the former Emir had approached the Court in a suit filed against the Kano State Governor, Commissioner for Justice, including the anti-graft Commission and its Chairman, requesting that the defendants stopped the investigation.

In March this year, the Court had after granting an Interim Order, directed that the status-quo be maintained, pending hearing of the Substantive Suit brought before it by the Plaintiff.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa dismissed the suit on the ground that the fundamental rights of Mr. Muhammadu Sanusi II was not infringed upon with the investigation of the alleged land scam.

Counsels to both parties were not in Court on Monday during the ruling.

