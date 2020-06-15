Int’l curriculum schools free to run online exam – FG

The Federal Government says some private schools with international curriculum are free to conduct third term examinations online.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwumeka Nwajiuba, made this known in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVI-19.

Nwajiuba, who said the Federal Government would continue to encourage learning despite the closure of schools occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic, explained that there are private schools licensed to run foreign curriculum essentially for the children of expatriates and diplomats.

“Schools that operate or run a foreign programme in Nigeria and whether they can test for their own third term exams, truly they should and they can,” the minister said, adding that such move is targeted at satisfying the ability of such children to be able to rejoin the school system of their home countries at the time of need.

“If such schools are able to host online classes for the curriculum they operate and they choose to use the period to cover their syllabus, it is permitted. We have not said people should stop learning,” Nwajiuba added.

The AUTHORITY reports that despite the recent ease of lockdown measures put in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19, the rising number of COVID-19 cases have forced the Federal Government to caution against reopening of schools at the moment.