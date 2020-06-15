29.7 C
Education

Kebbi expends N3bn on schools rehabilitation

The Kebbi State Government says it has awarded contracts worth about N3 billion for the rehabilitation and provision of additional facilities to public primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

Governor Atiku Bagudu stated this in a broadcast to mark the 2020 Democracy Day, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

His words: “In education and health; we are increasing our investments, in the last few weeks we have awarded contracts close to N3 billion for the rehabilitation and additional facilities in primary and junior secondary schools.

“I urge all of us particularly the media and development organisations to obtain the list of all the contracts awarded in each Local Government Area, so that we will ensure participation in monitoring the performance of the contracts, to ensure that they are executed according to project specification, this is a joint responsibility.”

Bagudu said the state government had also rehabilitated about 140 Primary Healthcare Centres in collaboration with UNICEF in different wards across the state.

“Sometimes, we do not celebrate our successes, we believe that our successes even in the COVID-19 pandemic is as a result of the painstaking work done by health workers in different health facilities that have been rehabilitated and others in the process of rehabilitation.

“In infrastructure, we have completed a number of projects we initiated and those we inherited, some are ongoing while others are Federal Government’s projects.

“We must appreciate the fact that development is work-in-progress, when we came in we inherited a lot of ongoing projects, some of them have been awarded with no advanced payment to contractors.

“We choose not to sensationalize the government we inherited, we faced the task head-on, consistent with the revenue drop we experienced, we reviewed our priority and continued to deliver on the projects we deemed to be of utmost public interest,” he said.

