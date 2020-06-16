27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bayelsa Governorship: Supreme Court orders accelerated hearing of…

ROTATIONAL TEMPLATE AND GOVERNORSHIP CONTESTS IN ENUGU STATE:…

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading evidence…

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum…

Nothing can stem people-to-people friendly ties between China,…

Environmental protection constantly enhanced for Mount Qomolangma

Internet diagnosis and treatment services flourish amid COVID-19…

Nongovernmental assistance conveys great love in COVID-19 response

How does China’s people-centric approach work?

Is deregulation of downstream petroleum sector expedient or…

News

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to open up on the major role he played when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government introduced the “16 is greater than 19” political formula.

The APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a brief chat with newsmen on Tuesday said Governor Wike is still living in the past when impunity was the order of the day, adding that the governor needs to wake up to the reality of a new era of justice, fairness and true democracy under the administration of the APC.

Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday in Port Harcourt described the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) as “a toothless bulldog”. He accused the APC-led Federal Government of destroying the NGF, alleging that the forum lost its strength immediately the ruling party came into power in 2015.

But responding to Wike’s comment, the APC deputy asked Nigerians to disregard Wike’s comment, saying the Governors Forum is well alive under civilised Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi

“Does Governor Nyesom Wike think Nigerians can forget in a hurry the major role he as a PDP minister played when the then Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi scored 19 votes, but former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang who scored 16 votes was recognised as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum?

“Wike also needs to reminded on the major role he played as a foot soldier who engineered the banning of the then Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva from participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled in 2011.

“If the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been “killed” as Wike states, it is clear who the killer and grave digger is.” Nabena stated while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

‘FG’s order for the release of Dasuki, Sowore is good rule of law’

Editor

Reps to investigate NIGCOMSAT over non remittance to federation Account

Editor

Covid-19: Abia Rep member, Nkole donates relief materials to journalists

Editor

National Park Service partners Mothers of Earth Foundation on capacity building

Editor

United Kingdom hails Ganduje’s effort on human development

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More