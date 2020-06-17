Digital info banker, Fata Super System opens Abuja headquarters

By Chesa Chesa

A novel digital information banking system has been introduced to Abuja residents with a call to prospective users to permanently secure their personal and official data in software that cannot be damaged, lost or hacked.

The new headquarters in Kado area of Abuja was officially opened today at a ceremony chaired by former Minister of Information, and veteran journalist, Prince Tony Momoh.

Chief Executive Officer of Data Super System, the firm pioneering the project in Africa, Chief Fatai Aliu, explained that it “enables people to keep their personal effects, documents, books, and allied materials converted into software for internet storage.

“While personal websites or other software means of safekeeping can fail, be destroyed or get lost, as a result of death and other means of loss of contact, fatasupersystem.com can’t be affected by any of these just like any other corporate international entity that lives forever.

“It is registered under Nigerian laws as an artificial entity and its software corporately guaranteed and recognised by international and security outfits, including the Comodo security company in the USA. Thus, every information in Data Super System Ltd becomes valid and accepted worldwide.”

Chief Fatai noted that “while banks bank money, fatasupersystem.com banks information accessible only by the owner and no other person, not even Fata Super System Ltd, without his or her permission”.

All one needs at any time in any part of the world to access his or her information in the comfort of a bedroom or office or anywhere else, is a unique barcode that conforms with the most modern information banking technology in the world, he added.

Impressed with this dynamic innovation, chairman of the occasion, Prince Tony Momoh, recommended it to everyone at this time that technology is needed to cushion the impact of a shrinking global business environment caused by Covid-19.

Represented by his Special Assistant (Media), Balarabe Oshiafi, the Minister said that the “advanced digital internet biometric ID Card is a product that will be very useful to the security agencies and indeed the general public. These days, not a few are ready to steal even your wife at the slightest opportunity.

“I will therefore urgent the chief executive, Chief Fatai Aliu, to try and popularise this and the information banking concept.

“When they say the world is now a global village, it is due to the millennial internet revolution. This makes it expedient for anyone who truly wants to remain relevant to go digital.”