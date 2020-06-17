29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

BREAKING: CNPP Demands Immediate Release of CUPP Spokesman…

Refugee Commission, Borno Govt collaborate to return indigenes…

Farmers chide Agric Ministry over N13bn Pest Control…

Edo: PDP postpones governorship Primaries to Tuesday

APC’s national vice chairman dissociates self from new…

COVID-19: Plateau govt shuts private hospital as 17…

Lockdown Ease: NOA calls on citizens to adhere…

Minister commends AEDC, says no plan to dismantle…

CBN unveils non-interest loan facility for farmers

COVID-19: Kano Tests 2, 603 Samples, Records 140…

News

Troops Foil Kidnap/Armed Robbery Incidents, Neutralize Several Boko Haram Criminals In North East/West

RESCUED CAPTIVES BY TROOPS OF ARMY SUPER CAMP 11 GAMBORU IN NGALA LGA OF BORNO STATE WHILE ON CLEARANCE OPERATION.

The Nigeria Army has confirmed the killing of thirteen (13) boko haram terrorists and the rescue of 32 captives from the insurgent group.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche made the confirmation on Wednesday in a press statement.

TROOPS OF 151 TASK FORCE BATTALION DEPLOYED AT STRONG RESPONSE AREA MIYANTI IN BAMA LGA OF BORNO STATE CONDUCTED A ROBUST CLEARANCE OPERATION TO SUSPECTED BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS’ HIDEOUT AT MIYANTI GENERAL AREA THAT LED TO THE NEUTRALIZATION OF ONE BOKO HARAM CRIMINAL WHILE ANOTHER ONE WAS CAPTURED ALIVE BY THE GALLANT TROOPS.

TROOPS OF 151 TASK FORCE BATTALION DEPLOYED AT STRONG RESPONSE AREA MIYANTI IN BAMA LGA OF BORNO STATE CONDUCTED A ROBUST CLEARANCE OPERATION TO SUSPECTED BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS’ HIDEOUT AT MIYANTI GENERAL AREA THAT LED TO THE NEUTRALIZATION OF ONE BOKO HARAM CRIMINAL WHILE ANOTHER ONE WAS CAPTURED ALIVE BY THE GALLANT TROOPS.

According to him the rescue came In the early hours of 14 June 2020, after troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State effectively cleared Kusumu and Warshele Villages which appeared to be the terrorists’ logistics base.

The troops, he said, also cleared Kumo, Diime and Sabori where they engaged some marauding Boko Haram criminals hibernating in the general area during whiich 13 Boko Haram criminals were nuetralized and 21 locally made guns, 2 Dane guns, one Sniper Rifle, one 36 Hand Grenade, one Improvised Explosive Device Bomb and 2 Boko Haram flags were captured.

COMBINED TROOPS OF 242 BATTALION, SECTOR 3 QUICK RESPONSE FORCE AND ELEMENTS OF STRONG RESPONSE RESCUED ONE MALAM HASSAN BUKAR AND RECOVERED ONE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER JEEP DURING ENCOUNTER WITH BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS AT JILGATA IN NGANZAI LGA OF BORNO STATE.
COMBINED TROOPS OF 242 BATTALION, SECTOR 3 QUICK RESPONSE FORCE AND ELEMENTS OF STRONG RESPONSE RESCUED ONE MALAM HASSAN BUKAR AND RECOVERED ONE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER JEEP DURING ENCOUNTER WITH BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS AT JILGATA IN NGANZAI LGA OF BORNO STATE.

Other captured items include 5 cutlasses, one digger, one spear, 5 bicycles, 3 motorcycles, 5 carts, 2 loud hailers and one Lister generator while 32 captives comprising 16 women and 16 children were successfully rescued.

Similarly, Enenche stated that on 11 June 2020, the troops of Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State conducted an ambush against Boko Haram elements along Pulka – Bokko – Kirawa Road.

TROOPS OF SECTOR 2 MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BRIGADE IN CONJUNCTION WITH VIGILANTES ARRESTED 3 NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPERS/ARMED ROBBERS AND RECOVERED 4 AK 47 RIFLES, 7 AK 47 RIFLE MAGAZINES AND 175 ROUNDS OF 7.62MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION AT BUNI YADI, BUNI GARI AND LAMISHERI VILLAGES.

TROOPS OF SECTOR 2 MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BRIGADE IN CONJUNCTION WITH VIGILANTES ARRESTED 3 NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPERS/ARMED ROBBERS AND RECOVERED 4 AK 47 RIFLES, 7 AK 47 RIFLE MAGAZINES AND 175 ROUNDS OF 7.62MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION AT BUNI YADI, BUNI GARI AND LAMISHERI VILLAGES.

Troops made contact with a band of Boko Haram logistics couriers attempting to cross from the Mandara Mountains to Banki axis. The gallant troops neutralized 2 of the criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Additionally, troops recovered 4 bicycles and bags of grains from the fleeing insurgents.

Furthermore Earlier, on 10 June 2020, same troops of Strong Response Area Pulka in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force successfully ambushed and neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals dressed in foreign military camouflage uniform along Pulka – Firgi – Banki Junction – Sabsawa.

3 BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS NEUTRALIZED BY TROOPS OF ARMY SUPER CAMP 21 NEW MARTE DURING CLEARANCE OPERATIONS TO BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS’ HIDEOUT AT MAILARI.

3 BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS NEUTRALIZED BY TROOPS OF ARMY SUPER CAMP 21 NEW MARTE DURING CLEARANCE OPERATIONS TO BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS’ HIDEOUT AT MAILARI.

The troops also captured 2 AK 47 Rifles loaded with magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, 5 extra magazines, 45 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Hand Grenade, one Honda motorcycle, one cell phone and First Aid kits.

In a related development, the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State conducted a robust clearance operation into suspected Boko Haram criminals’ hideout at Miyanti general area.

TROOPS OF STRONG RESPONSE AREA PULKA IN CONJUNCTION WITH ELEMENTS OF BORNO STATE CIVILIAN JOINT TASK FORCE SUCCESSFULLY AMBUSHED AND NEUTRALIZED 3 BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS DRESSED IN A FOREIGN MILITARY CAMOUFLAGE ALONG PULKA - FIRGI - BANKI JUNCTION – AND CAPTURED 2 AK 47 RIFLES LOADED WITH MAGAZINES, ONE ROCKET PROPELLED GUN, ONE ROCKET PROPELLED GUN BOMB, 5 EXTRA MAGAZINES, 45 ROUNDS OF 7.62MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION, ONE HAND GRENADE, ONE HONDA MOTORCYCLE, ONE CELL PHONE AND FIRST AID KITS.

TROOPS OF STRONG RESPONSE AREA PULKA IN CONJUNCTION WITH ELEMENTS OF BORNO STATE CIVILIAN JOINT TASK FORCE SUCCESSFULLY AMBUSHED AND NEUTRALIZED 3 BOKO HARAM CRIMINALS DRESSED IN A FOREIGN MILITARY CAMOUFLAGE ALONG PULKA – FIRGI – BANKI JUNCTION – AND CAPTURED 2 AK 47 RIFLES LOADED WITH MAGAZINES, ONE ROCKET PROPELLED GUN, ONE ROCKET PROPELLED GUN BOMB, 5 EXTRA MAGAZINES, 45 ROUNDS OF 7.62MM SPECIAL AMMUNITION, ONE HAND GRENADE, ONE HONDA MOTORCYCLE, ONE CELL PHONE AND FIRST AID KITS.

The operation led to the neutralization of one Boko Haram member with one other captured alive. Similarly, on the same day, the troops of 117 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force sprung an ambush against elements of Boko Haram criminals’ logistics couriers at Gwagwamdi in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State.

The successful ambush operation led to the neutralization of one of the Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the blood spills along their withdrawal route. Additionally, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 27 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 8 bicycles and bags of foodstuff and clothing materials. Additionally, a Toyota Starlet vehicle belonging to the insurgents was burnt during the fire fight.

Else where on the same day, the combined troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 Quick Response Force and elements of Strong Response Area Gajiram while on fighting patrol encountered Boko Haram criminals mounted on 3 Gun Trucks at Jilgata in Nganzai LGA of Borno State.

That in the process, the gallant troops eliminated 5 of the terrorists and recovered 4 AK 47 Rifles. One Malam Hassan Bukar earlier abducted by the Boko Haram criminals was rescued while one Toyota Land Cruiser jeep was also recovered by the gallant troops.

Maj. Gen. John Enenche conveys the Chief of Army Staff’s Salute, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai who commends the troops for their resilience and patriotism in crushing the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals and urges them to maintain the tempo as they approach the end of insurgency in the Country.

Equally, the High Command of the Nigerian Military appreciates troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their unwavering commitment in the Theatre.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid-19: Gov. Lalong orders shuts down of markets, social joints, motor parks, sets up taskforce

Editor

COVID-19 Response: EU donates N21 billion to Nigeria

Editor

Group petitions CBN Governor Emefiele over alleged fraudulent deductions from widow’s account

Editor

United Kingdom hails Ganduje’s effort on human development

Editor

DEMOCRACY DAY: Benue Reps member counts achievements

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More