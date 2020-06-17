Troops Foil Kidnap/Armed Robbery Incidents, Neutralize Several Boko Haram Criminals In North East/West

The Nigeria Army has confirmed the killing of thirteen (13) boko haram terrorists and the rescue of 32 captives from the insurgent group.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche made the confirmation on Wednesday in a press statement.



According to him the rescue came In the early hours of 14 June 2020, after troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State effectively cleared Kusumu and Warshele Villages which appeared to be the terrorists’ logistics base.

The troops, he said, also cleared Kumo, Diime and Sabori where they engaged some marauding Boko Haram criminals hibernating in the general area during whiich 13 Boko Haram criminals were nuetralized and 21 locally made guns, 2 Dane guns, one Sniper Rifle, one 36 Hand Grenade, one Improvised Explosive Device Bomb and 2 Boko Haram flags were captured.



Other captured items include 5 cutlasses, one digger, one spear, 5 bicycles, 3 motorcycles, 5 carts, 2 loud hailers and one Lister generator while 32 captives comprising 16 women and 16 children were successfully rescued.

Similarly, Enenche stated that on 11 June 2020, the troops of Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State conducted an ambush against Boko Haram elements along Pulka – Bokko – Kirawa Road.



Troops made contact with a band of Boko Haram logistics couriers attempting to cross from the Mandara Mountains to Banki axis. The gallant troops neutralized 2 of the criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Additionally, troops recovered 4 bicycles and bags of grains from the fleeing insurgents.

Furthermore Earlier, on 10 June 2020, same troops of Strong Response Area Pulka in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force successfully ambushed and neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals dressed in foreign military camouflage uniform along Pulka – Firgi – Banki Junction – Sabsawa.



The troops also captured 2 AK 47 Rifles loaded with magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, 5 extra magazines, 45 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Hand Grenade, one Honda motorcycle, one cell phone and First Aid kits.

In a related development, the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State conducted a robust clearance operation into suspected Boko Haram criminals’ hideout at Miyanti general area.



The operation led to the neutralization of one Boko Haram member with one other captured alive. Similarly, on the same day, the troops of 117 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force sprung an ambush against elements of Boko Haram criminals’ logistics couriers at Gwagwamdi in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno State.

The successful ambush operation led to the neutralization of one of the Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the blood spills along their withdrawal route. Additionally, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 27 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 8 bicycles and bags of foodstuff and clothing materials. Additionally, a Toyota Starlet vehicle belonging to the insurgents was burnt during the fire fight.



Else where on the same day, the combined troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 Quick Response Force and elements of Strong Response Area Gajiram while on fighting patrol encountered Boko Haram criminals mounted on 3 Gun Trucks at Jilgata in Nganzai LGA of Borno State.

That in the process, the gallant troops eliminated 5 of the terrorists and recovered 4 AK 47 Rifles. One Malam Hassan Bukar earlier abducted by the Boko Haram criminals was rescued while one Toyota Land Cruiser jeep was also recovered by the gallant troops.

Maj. Gen. John Enenche conveys the Chief of Army Staff’s Salute, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai who commends the troops for their resilience and patriotism in crushing the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals and urges them to maintain the tempo as they approach the end of insurgency in the Country.



Equally, the High Command of the Nigerian Military appreciates troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their unwavering commitment in the Theatre.