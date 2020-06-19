28 C
Politics

Edo Guber: PDP grants waiver to Obaseki as he picks nomination forms

…Moves primary again to Thursday

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Following his official registration and procurement of membership forms at the Peoples Democratic Party’s State Secretariat (PDP) in Benin,
The National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP has granted waiver to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

The party’s National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus on Friday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the action was in pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo state and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo state governorship primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday June 25, 2020.

“The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities”.

While welcoming Obaseki and thousands of decampees to its fold, the party described Governor Obaseki’s decision as courageous and patriotic.

The party praised the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members in Edo state, who had continued to work hard to keep the party alive and made it attractive to the people of Edo State.

The party stressed that Edo has always been home to the PDP adding that a PDP government will always put the interest of the people first in line with the party’s manifesto and guiding principles.

The PDP reassured all members of strict adherence to the principles of internal democracy in all its activities.

Meanwhile Governor Obaseki has picked his governorship nomination and Expression of Interests forms. The forms were purchased by a representative of the governor from the National Organising Secretaries Office at the party’s National Secretariat on Friday.

