Education

Osun gets new SUBEB chairman

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has appointed a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan.

The governor also named other members of the board to include Moshood Adekunle Oluawo, Commissioner, Technical; a former State lawmaker, Amos Akindiya, Commissioner, Services; Ayo Olajolo, member representing Osun East Senatorial District, and Rafiu Olaide Fatoki, member representing Osun West Senatorial District.

The governor further said the appointments, which take immediate effect, is in line with his government’s commitment to deliver qualitative basic education to her people.

The new chairman of Osun SUBEB, who was the Director-General of Oyetola’s campaign organisation, is a registered engineer, fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and two-term member of the House of Representatives. He was a member of the house committee on basic education.

