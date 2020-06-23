Buhari orders assistance for victims of Oba market fire

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.

In a terse statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, Buhari said that “our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares”.

The President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.