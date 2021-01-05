22 C
GEEP: Ganduje Urges FG To Include 88,000 Kano Indigenes

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

… As 8,000 beneficiaries receives cash grant of rural women programme


Kano State Governor, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appealed to the Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs,Disaster Management and Social Development to approve inclusion of 2,000 beneficiaries from each of the 44 Local Government Areas of the State in its Government Enterprise Empowerment Program (GEEP).


Ganduje is soliciting for the inclusion  of 88,000 Kano Indigenes, even as 8,000 beneficiaries from the state has received GEEP cash grant for rural women develooment. 


According to Ganduje, “Kano having the highest population in the country needs additional 88,000 beneficiaries to access the trader moni,market moni and farmer moni loans in the next round of the program.” 


The Governor who was represented by his Deputy Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna made the call Monday while flagging off the disbursement of cash grant for rural women program at the Kano Government House.


Ganduje who  pointed out that Kano State has  over 200,000 registered applicants of N-power,the highest in the country,also appealed to the Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs to use her good office in fast tracking the enrolment process.

While appreciating the enrolment of additional 35,000 beneficiaries Conditional Cash Transfer from 15 Local Governments of the State, he however appealed for immediate approval of the remaining  35,000 beneficiaries from the same local governments areas.


The Governor commended the effort and commitment of the Federal Government for its laudable initiatives geared towards uplifting the lives of the rural women. 


Speaking earlier the Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs,Disaster Management and Social Development,Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Nura Alkali says a cash grant of N20,000 each would be disbursed to about 125,000 poor and vulnerable women across the country through the Grant for rural women program which was introduced in last year to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammad Buhari’s administration.


“Our target in Kano State is to disburse the grant to over 8,000 beneficiaries across the 44 local government areas.The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries,” the Minister explained.

 
She, therefore, called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant towards improving their living standard.

