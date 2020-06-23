25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cyber crime: Police parade 3 brothers for operating…

Buhari orders assistance for victims of Oba market…

Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

Sociocultural group slams N50bn suit against Buhari over…

Police dismisses officer for murder in Adamawa

Excess Crude Account: Abuja lawyer drags FG, 36…

Bayelsa Re-run Elections: Sylva didn’t demand $20million from…

EU , UN hand over urgently needed essential…

Ghana condemns demolition of Accra Nigeria High Commission…

Pakistan evacuates 90 citizens from Nigeria

News

Cyber crime: Police parade 3 brothers for operating fake FPRO’s Foundation account, 21 others

By Hassan Zaggi

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested three brothers for running a fake Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba’s Foundation bank account with FCMB.

The three suspects who were paraded together with 21 other cybercrime suspects are Emmanuel Ushie, 23 years; Henry Ushie, 30 years old and a graduate of Statistics from Anambra State University and Matthew Ushie, 28 years old and an OND graduate from Federal Polytechnic Oko.

While parading the suspects in Abuja, Monday, the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, explained that: “The trio used a fake Facebook account and the fraudulently operated bank account to defraud innocent Nigerians of their hard earned monies under the pretext that the Foundation is raising money to help vulnerable Nigerians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Investigations by the police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) revealed that the brothers engage extensively and serially in such frauds and other related cybercrimes.

“During unrelenting manhunt of the fraudsters, Henry Ushie, 30 years, an elder sibling to Emmanuel Ushie, was identified as the gang leader of the syndicate behind the scam.

“He went underground as his younger siblings also involved in the crime were arrested.

“Following weeks of intense follow-up and meticulous investigations, the kingpin – Henry Ushie, was arrested at a hideout in Ihiala, Anambra State.

“His arrest eventually led to the arrest of his younger brother Mathew Ushie who is also an active member of the syndicate,” he said.

The Force Spokesman noted that further investigation revealed that Mathew Ushie had been arrested in Ghana last year in a well publicised bust of fraudsters where he and other international fraudsters used the name of the Inspector General of Police of Ghana, John Kudalor, to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaian policemen in the guise of providing opportunity for them to attend United Nations peacekeeping mission using a fake Facebook account.

Information about his arrest and parading before the press in Ghana is available on the internet.

Similarly, he said, “Henry Ushie had also been arrested in 2017 by the IRT for impersonating then ACP Abba Kyari, the Commander IRT on Facebook and defrauding many innocent Nigerians before he was arrested and subsequently charged to Court for impersonation. He eventually got bail from the court and went back to same crime.”

According to Mba, all the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects, he said, included 11 laptop computers, 37 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards of different telecoms networks, 5 International passports, 12 ATM cards, fake US dollar notes and quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Marijuana

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Army Varsity, Citadel of learning, Centre for Intellectual Excellence – Burutai

Editor

Human Rights Group Tasks Kogi Government to Investigate FBS Reports on Corruption

Editor

Senate C’ttee on Security Challenges to submit report next week

Editor

2020: KEDCO promises improved service delivery

Editor

Operation GAMA AIKI Air Component hits bandits in Niger State

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More