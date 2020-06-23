25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cyber crime: Police parade 3 brothers for operating…

Buhari orders assistance for victims of Oba market…

Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

Sociocultural group slams N50bn suit against Buhari over…

Police dismisses officer for murder in Adamawa

Excess Crude Account: Abuja lawyer drags FG, 36…

Bayelsa Re-run Elections: Sylva didn’t demand $20million from…

EU , UN hand over urgently needed essential…

Ghana condemns demolition of Accra Nigeria High Commission…

Pakistan evacuates 90 citizens from Nigeria

News

Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An attempt by some cattle rustlers/armed bandits to raid Fulani settlements have been thwarted by personnel of the 404 Force Protection Group (404 FPG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarter said in a statement that the armed bandits’ attacked the settlement along the Kwauya-Tsamiya Village axis in Kaduna State adjacent to the NAF Base and seized some heads of cattle from some herders at gun point.

He said a Rapid Response Force (RRF) Team was immediately dispatched to pursue and recover the rustled cattle. “The RRF Team, supported by NAF Special Forces deployed to Operation BADAMAMAKI, in conjunction with the local vigilantes, quickly located the bandits and engaged them in a firefight causing them to retreat in multiple directions abandoning 40 cattle in the process.

“While there were no casualties to any civilian or NAF personnel in the encounter, some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the personnel of 404 FPG for their dedication and professionalism and urges them to sustain their efforts to curb the activities of bandits and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Gawuna urges people to comply with Govt’s action on Border Closure

Editor

Make NHIS mandatory for All Nigerians – Senate Charges FG

Editor

Reps approve N346.388 billion budget for NDDC

Editor

Groups urge FG to stop continuous pullution of N/Delta environment

Editor

Tawari Attack: Gov. Bello Visits Koto, Assures people Of Immediate Support, Security

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More