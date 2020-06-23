Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An attempt by some cattle rustlers/armed bandits to raid Fulani settlements have been thwarted by personnel of the 404 Force Protection Group (404 FPG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarter said in a statement that the armed bandits’ attacked the settlement along the Kwauya-Tsamiya Village axis in Kaduna State adjacent to the NAF Base and seized some heads of cattle from some herders at gun point.

He said a Rapid Response Force (RRF) Team was immediately dispatched to pursue and recover the rustled cattle. “The RRF Team, supported by NAF Special Forces deployed to Operation BADAMAMAKI, in conjunction with the local vigilantes, quickly located the bandits and engaged them in a firefight causing them to retreat in multiple directions abandoning 40 cattle in the process.

“While there were no casualties to any civilian or NAF personnel in the encounter, some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the personnel of 404 FPG for their dedication and professionalism and urges them to sustain their efforts to curb the activities of bandits and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”