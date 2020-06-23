COVID-19: FCT frontline workers protest unpaid allowances

By Daniel Tyokua

Aggrieved frontline health workers under the umbrella of FCT COVID-19 Emergency Response Team on Monday protested their three months owed allowances by the FCT Administration (FCTA).

The protesters numbered over 200 blocked the main entrance into the Federal Capital Territory Administration, demanding for their allowances that they had worked for.

Leader of the emergency health workers who identified himself as Innocent Irebe, said their allowances have been stopped in April till date.

“Since April till date, our allowances have not been paid, we respect the FCT minister for his style of leadership, but we are disappointed the way our welfare is being handled, this is three months we have not receive any allowance and no one cares to hear from us.

“The hotels that we were staying have asked us to leave, some of our members have been infected by the COVID-19, some have return from the isolation centre others are still there”

He explained that the workers comprise of COVID-19 sample collectors, drivers, cleaners amongst others.

Addressing the protesters, the permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Chinyeaka Ohaa asked the aggrieved workers to be calmed that the administration was looking into their plights.

He said there are procedure in civil service work which must be followed, saying they should not allow themselves to be used against the administration by some individuals.