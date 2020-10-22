FCT security committee weighs options on #EndSARS protests

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory security committee on Wednesday weighed options on best approach to address the #EndSARS protests that has taken a violence dimension in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In his opening remarks at the ongoing meeting, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello acknowledged the pains that the protests had caused residents and assured all stakeholders of his administration commitment to tackling it.

He said the government and stakeholders must form one united front to address the challenges being experienced by the residents.

The minister after declaring the meeting opened at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) conference hall, asked journalists to execuse as the meeting went into a closed door session.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of security agencies, traditional and religious leaders and market leaders.

Detail shortly…..