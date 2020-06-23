23.1 C
Abuja
Edo Guber: INEC To Obey Court Order On Obaseki’s Participation In PDP Primaries 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will obey Tuesday’s order by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which restrained Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from participating in the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

A source within the commission confirmed that the Commission in line with its policy on respecting Court orders has resolved to respect the order by Hon. Justice E.A. Obile, 

It would be recalled that followed a PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, had filed a sui, insisting that Obaseki did not purchase PDP form or undergo screening within the time-table schedule.

The Court, which fixed hearing on the suit for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, also okayed accelerated hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

