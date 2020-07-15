23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Reality check of Australian allegations against China on…

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment

Work starts on Zhejiang’s COVID-19 vaccine production base

Growers warn against hike in price of maize

CSO Flays Joy Nunieh For ‘Wild’ Allegations Against…

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Reps mourns Tolulope Arotile

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal…

N3.14b COVID-19 NDDC Staff palliatives: Niger-Delta ex-militants, CSOs…

Turkey insists on taking over Schools owned by…

News

PHOTO NEWS

L-R: Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Prof.Oserheimen Osunbor; Minister of state for Petroleum Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva and Senator Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo, briefing journalists after a meeting with APC officials on the forthcoming Edo
state Governorship Election at APC National secretariat in Abuja,yesterday. PHOTO:OKEKE JANE

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Doctors strike takes serious toll on patients at health institutions, facilities in Cross River

Editor

SERAP asks Buhari, Osinbajo, governors to declare assets within 7 days

Editor

Forest Guards: Enugu govt distributes motorcycles, bicycles to 260 wards

Editor

Fire razes three children of same parents to death in Delta

Editor

NDDC: Anti-corruption group berates Senate over ‘needles’ N40bn probe of Akpabio, IMC

Editor

Special Report: KANO’S 365 DAYS of DEMOCRACY GAINS

THE AUTHORITY

Senate moves to establish 1st Army University

Editor

Abia orders coronavirus testing machines

Editor

COVID-19: FG Partners global IT Firms on Virtual learning

Editor

EFCC arrests social media influencer, four others for internet fraud

Editor

Abba Kyari: Gov Ugwuanyi, Okorie, Onyeama. others. commiserates with President Buhari, family, Nigerians

Editor

Anti-corruption forum condemns media attacks on Prophet Emmanuel Omale

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More