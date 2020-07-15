Edo 2020: ADC picks Nollywood star as gubernatorial candidate

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has substituted its governorship candidate for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo state, Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe, with a popular Nollywood movie producer and actress, Princess Mabel Oboh.

A press release from the party said the ADC effected the change of candidate on 13th July, 2020 which was the last day, set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties.

High Chief Anayo Arinze, ADC National Coordinator, Electoral Matters and INEC Liaison, who signed the release said the choice of Oboh is to allow the party to prosecute the election with a household name in the movie, music and hospitality industry for easy identification and name recognition.

He said that: “Princess Mabel Oboh has also chosen a London based Bini Prince and business mogul, Dr. Reuben A. Edokpayi, as her running mate in the governorship election.

“The choice of Princess Mabel Oboh by ADC is informed by the party’s determination to liberate Edo women, youths and entire Edo populace through the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“ADC has also resolved to allow the youths and women of Edo to take their destinies in their own hands by driving the party’s governorship campaigns for the election.

“In the next couple of days, the party will unveil her governorship campaign council for Edo 2020 which is composed by 60 percent women and youths; 20 percent persons with disabilities and 20 percent others.

“ADC, therefore calls on Edo youths and women to rally round their own Princess Mabel Oboh and Dr. Reuben Edokpayi, who are determined to take over power from the self serving politicians who have ran Edo state aground in the past 21 years of this current Democratic experiment.

“The Nollywood star, Princess Mabel Oboh, has vowed to extensively mobilize Edo people to vote out the rancorous PDP and APC for peace to reign in Edo state.”