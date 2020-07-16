Igbo man heads UK university as Vice-Chancellor

*The first black man to attain such position in the UK

By Myke Uzendu, with additional reports from Sam Asoluka

A Nigerian of Igbo extraction, Professor Charles Egbu Prof Charles Egbu from Nigeria has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity university in the United Kingdom (UK).

The appointment makes him the first Black VC of a UK university or college.

Prof. Egbu hails from Idemili North in Anambra state and has been the Dean of school of the Built Environment and Architecture London South Bank University, London, England, UK.

Prof. Egbu was formerly at the University of Salford, England, UK, where he was Head of School and Chair in Project Management and Strategic Management in Construction and Director of the Management in Construction Research Centre.

His first degree was in Quantity Surveying [First Class Honours], Leeds, UK. His Doctorate was obtained from the University of Salford, UK, in Construction Management.

Prof. Egbu has lectured at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in Construction Management, Project, Programme and Portfolio Management.

He supervises post-doctoral students and doctoral (PhD) students in varied areas of Project and Programme Management, Strategic Management in Construction, Sustainable Development as well as in Innovation and Knowledge Management.

He is an author of 15 books in Construction Management, Knowledge Management, Sustainable Development, Refurbishment Management, and Health & Safety in Construction.

Egbu has over 25 years of experience in higher education.

He has over 300 research publications to his credit, and has received more than £25 million in research funding.

Prior to arriving at London Southbank, Professor Egbu was head of the School of the Built Environment at the University of Salford.

He also served as that university’s associate head of research and innovation.

His other roles have included director of education and student experience at London Southbank and professor of project management and strategic management in construction and director of postgraduate research at Glasgow Caledonian University.

He also served as chair of professional standards and knowledge at The Association for Project Management and has worked closely with many professional and industry bodies in the areas of training and competence frameworks.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS); a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (FCIOB), a Fellow of the Association for Project Management (FAPM), a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacture and Commerce (FRSA); and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA).

He was until November 2014 a Director and Member of the Board of Trustees for the Association for Project Management (APM), and Chairman of the Professional Standards and Knowledge (PS&K) Committee of the Association for Project Management.

Professor Egbu was a Member of the Peer Review College of the UK Economic and Social Sciences Research Council (ESRC: 2011 – 2014).

He was also a member of the Peer Review College of the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC 2006 – 2009).

A prolific writer, Professor Egbu is also on the Editorial Boards of many Publications, National and International Scientific Committees on Research in Construction Management, Project and Programme Management, Innovation and Knowledge Management, and Sustainable Development.

He was the Chair of the Association of Researchers in Construction Management (ARCOM: 2010 – 2012). He is a Visiting Professor to a number of Universities in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

He has supervised over 25 PhD students, and examined over 50 PhD candidates world-wide. He has also acted as an External Examiner to many undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in many universities all over the world.

He has contributed over 350 publications in various international journals and conferences. He has also hosted and chaired many local and international conferences. Additionally, he has produced many Practitioner-based Reports, Policy and Guidance Documents, and conducted many Workshops and Seminars Internationally in his areas of discipline.

He is a member of the International Council for Research and Innovation in Building and Construction’s Working Commission-CIB-W65 in Construction Management. He is a coordinator of the CIB W102 on “Information and Knowledge Management”, and the CIB W117 on “Performance Measurement in Construction”.