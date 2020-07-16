Police recovers kidnapped victim’s decomposing body, arrest suspects

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday, recovered a decomposing body of a kidnapped victim in a forest in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the victim, Ereba Gospel Dinabari was abducted at Woji in Port Harcourt in May this year and taken to the said forest where he was hung on a tree till he gave up the ghost.

The AUTHORITY further gathered that the suspects milked a sum of One million from the family of the victim as a ransom for his release.

Speaking with journalists at the forest where the suspects tied the victim to a tree until his death, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni disclosed that two suspects in connection with the crime have been arrested.

Omoni stated that the vehicle belonging to the victim which was also snatched from him by the kdinappers has been recovered from the arrested suspects.

According to Omoni: “Operatives of the Anti- Kidnapping Unit, while doing a follow up in the Kidnap of one Ereba Gospel Dinabari ‘m’ who was kidnapped on May 15, 2020 at Woji Port Harcourt, where the ransom of one million Naira was paid without releasing the victim.

“The Commander of Anti-Kidnapping Unit yesterday July 17, 2020 led the Operatives and stormed Alesa, in Eleme LGA where two suspects, namely: Osundu Uchendu 25 yrs and Amebulem Amos 23yrs were arrested.

“Their confessions led the Operatives to a forest at Alesa in Eleme LGA, where the victim’s decomposing body was found tied to a tree.

“The Toyota Spider car belonging to the victim was recovered. The suspects have confessed to have carried out several kidnappings around Woji, Abuloma, Peter Odili Road and Eleme Communities’.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police command said the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation on the crime.

“Investigation is still ongoing and they will be charged to Court as soon as Investigation is concluded.’