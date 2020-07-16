National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal Security

Nigeria nation is likely to witness a new wave of increased insecurity in the days ahead as Nigerian Army has instructed all its personnel to immediately withdraw from all checkpoints and road blocks across the country.

All internal security operations will henceforth be taken over by Nigeria Police Force. This development was sequel to a petition written by the police authority to President Buhari in which it cried foul that the Army has taken over its constitutional duty of ensuring internal security.

It has been gathered that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu is expected to proceed to the North East for operational tour starting from Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, security experts and concerned Nigerians have called on President Buhari to immediately reverse the take over of nationwide internal security by the police. Security experts have also raised alarm that the newly adopted security architecture will definitely worsen the nation’s insecurity concerns and also reverse all the gains so far made by the military in their counter terrorism, banditry and kidnapping operations.

Source: yemiefash.com