Federal High Court CJ goes on self-isolation over COVID-19

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has gone on self-isolation following a confirmed case of coronavirus among his official aides.

Justice Tsoho in the bid to prevent possible spread of the virus has also ordered some key members of staff in his office to do same, pending the results of screening tests done for him, members of his immediate family and close aides.

A statement by the acting Information Officer of the court Mrs. Catherine Oby Nwandu said the Federal High Court recognised that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

“The Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID – 19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.

“He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected.

“The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment’, the statement further said.