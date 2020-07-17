26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHRC denies tension over new minimum wage

Covid-19: Reps Health C’mttee Chair visits MHWUN, urges…

Reps to probe Omoku autonomous Community Crisis

JAIz Bank Loan Applicants shun NCDC guidelines in…

PHOTO NEWS

Smart agricultural technologies help reduce costs, increase income…

Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to…

Google plans to invest $10bn in India

Federal High Court CJ goes on self-isolation over…

Chinese local governments take timely measures to evacuate…

Politics

Kogi Assembly passes judiciary autonomy bill

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

Kogi State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill granting autonomy to the State Judiciary.

The passage of the bill into law followed the clause by clause consideration by the Committee of whole.

Leading the debate for the bill, the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary and Justice, Cosmas Atabor described it as a necessary legal instrument for financial autonomy for the law interpretation arm of government.

Atabor noted that the bill when assented to by the governor would enhance the independence of the Judiciary and prompt discharge of their duties .

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2023: Those hoping on me will be disappointed – Wike

Editor

Abia North in ‘political relegation’ – Ohuabunwa’s campaign DG

Editor

APC Governors Forum tasks NEC on post Oshiomhole NWC

Editor

PDP Governors Forum assures Obaseki of level playing field

Editor

APC crisis: Ekiti, Oyo APC faction reject Ajimobi’s reconciliation committee

Editor

Alleged N19.63b fraud: Imo Assembly to drag Ihedioha to EFCC

Editor

Covid 19 is more political than reality, says Kogi Assembly Speaker

Editor

PDM describes move to deregister party as impunity

Editor

COVID 19 : Declare State of Emergency on Health Sector now – IPAC tells FG

Editor

Resign now, group tells Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege

Editor

Ondo has capacity to augment FG fiscal deficit – Olafeso

Editor

Mothers should promote godliness in our homes – Dr. Okwenna

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More