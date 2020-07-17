Kogi Assembly passes judiciary autonomy bill

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

Kogi State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill granting autonomy to the State Judiciary.

The passage of the bill into law followed the clause by clause consideration by the Committee of whole.

Leading the debate for the bill, the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary and Justice, Cosmas Atabor described it as a necessary legal instrument for financial autonomy for the law interpretation arm of government.

Atabor noted that the bill when assented to by the governor would enhance the independence of the Judiciary and prompt discharge of their duties .