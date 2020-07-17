26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHRC denies tension over new minimum wage

Covid-19: Reps Health C’mttee Chair visits MHWUN, urges…

Reps to probe Omoku autonomous Community Crisis

JAIz Bank Loan Applicants shun NCDC guidelines in…

PHOTO NEWS

Smart agricultural technologies help reduce costs, increase income…

Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to…

Google plans to invest $10bn in India

Federal High Court CJ goes on self-isolation over…

Chinese local governments take timely measures to evacuate…

News

Troops rescue 32 kidnapped victims in Benue State

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have rescued 32 kidnap victims in Tomayin village in Logo LGA of Benue State.

The rescue followed aggressive clearance operation to rid criminal elements out of the North-Central region of the country.

Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said that credible intelligence on the activities of the notorious kidnap syndicate operating in the general area of Igbom village in Nenzev council ward of Logo LGA, troops of Sector 2 and 4, led to the raid on a suspected kidnappers den location at Tomayin village in Logo LGA of Benue State on 16 July 2020.

He said troops had contact with the bandits leading to exchange of fire as troops closed in on the hideout.

“The gallant troops responded with superior fire forcing the armed bandits to fled in disarray into the bushes. The determined troops engaged the criminal elements in hot pursuit leading to the killing of one Zwa Ikyegh identified as the ring leader and others escaped with various degrees of gun shots wounds.
“The successful encounter led to the rescue of 32 kidnapped victims some of whom have been in captivity for over a month.

“All the rescued kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families in different communities in Logo LGA. Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, 6 locally made rifle, one locally made pistol and a magazine. Others include 22 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 cartridges, 2 motorcycles and some Charms. The hideout has been equally destroyed.

“In another development, troops of Sector 2 deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala LGA and Zaki Biam in Ukum LGA of Benue State responded to a distress call on another kidnapping incident at Austoma in Mbanema Council ward of Ukum LGA. Troops promptly mobilized to the scene leading to the arrest of 2 suspects.

“The suspects are Mr Sealemun and Orduem both of whom are linked to late Terugwa Igbagwa Aka Orjondu. Troops recovered one motorcycle which the kidnappers were using for their heinous crimes. The suspects are currently undergoing investigation after which they will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further necessary action. Troops have continued to dominate the area with patrols and ambushes. Normalcy has since been restored in the general area.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid -19: IPOB leader begins disbursement of 40,000 bags of rice, PPE, other items

Editor

Abia to pay N30,100 new minimum wage effective from April 2019

Editor

PHOTO NEWS: N’Assembly Leadership meets with Presidential Committee on COVID-19

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

APPEALS Project: Misuse your resources, face legal consequences -Ganduje

Editor

FG votes N2.2bn for Lagos Airport runway extension

Editor

COVID-19;UDI local govt distributes palliatives to the poor

Editor

NDDC Scam: Omo-Agege denies asking EFCC to investigate Akpabio

Editor

Amotekun : Learn from Yoruba leaders, IPOB tells S’East govs, Ohanaeze

Editor

Equip youths to be change and transformation agents – Dr. Okwenna

Editor

Anambra South:FG Arraigns Obinna Uzor’s Lawyer, Remanded In Prison

Editor

COVID-19: Kebbi enforces compulsory quarantine, wearing of face masks

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More